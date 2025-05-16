How Underdogs Perform in FA Cup Finals – And Why Palace Might Be Worth a Punt

How underdogs perform in FA Cup finals

Crystal Palace will look to cause an upset when they face Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final tomorrow at Wembley Stadium in London.

While Pep Guardiola's side are heavy favourites, Palace enter the showpiece with quiet confidence, looking to replicate one of the many upsets that have defined the FA Cup over the years.

The Eagles are chasing their first-ever major trophy, and this final could be a historic moment for the club and its supporters, and potentially rewarding for punters bold enough to back the underdog.

Why Palace Might Be Worth a Punt

The FA Cup has long been a competition of surprises. It's open format allows lower-ranked or less-fancied sides to test themselves against the elite, and history shows that finals often defy expectations.

In 2013, Wigan Athletic stunned Manchester City with a 1-0 victory despite being relegated from the Premier League just days later. Portsmouth went all the way to win in 2008 as underdogs, while Cardiff City and Millwall both reached finals in the 2000s against the odds.

Even more recently, Watford in 2019 and Aston Villa in 2015 reached the final, albeit falling short. While they did not lift the trophy, they showed that underdogs can go deep into the tournament.

Palace themselves came close in 2016, pushing Manchester United to extra time before losing 2-1. Nine years later, they are back, more experienced, defensively solid, and tactically disciplined under Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace’s road to Wembley

Palace have had to earn their place the hard way. They began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Stockport County before skipping past League Two Doncaster Rovers 2-0.

In the fifth round, the Eagles defeated Millwall 3-1, though the win was overshadowed by a worrying moment when Jean-Philippe Mateta suffered a head injury following a dangerous challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

In the quarter-finals, they faced a tricky away tie against London rivals Fulham, but they made light work of the game with a commanding 3-0 victory. They recorded a similar scoreline in the semi-finals against Aston Villa at Wembley, booking their third FA Cup final ticket in history.

Glasner’s side has built its success on discipline and smart pressing. It does not concede many goals and has players capable of hurting anyone on the break.

Manchester City’s road to Wembley

Manchester City began their campaign with an emphatic 8-0 Demolition of Salford City, sending an early message of intent. They were made to work harder in the fourth round but still emerged 2-1 winners away at Leyton Orient.

City then defeated Plymouth Argyle 3-1 at home in the fifth round before travelling to the south coast, where they edged Bournemouth 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, Pep Guardiola’s men produced a composed performance to see off Nottingham Forest 2-0, securing their spot in a third consecutive FA Cup final.

What to expect in the final

Manchester City will predictably dominate possession and look to stretch Palace with their fluid attacking patterns.

However, Palace are comfortable sitting deep, defending in numbers, and breaking quickly. Their midfield provides both steel and creativity, while Mateta’s form in front of goal offers a real threat.

Set-pieces could also be key, as Palace have height at the back and good delivery from vast areas, an area City have occasionally struggled to deal with in tight matches.

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City are heavy favourites to lift the trophy, with LiveScore Bet Nigeria pricing them at 1.74 to win in 90 minutes and 1.35 to lift the FA Cup.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace is priced at 4.40 to win in normal time and 3.25 to win the cup via any method.

