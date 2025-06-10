How inDrive Drivers Put People First

Drivers often encounter situations that go far beyond what a typical job description covers. But for many inDrive drivers, putting people first is part of the job. Stories like Abdul Bello and Awoyemi Oluwasegun show how real-life responsibility plays out behind the wheel.

Abdul Bello has always seen honesty as non-negotiable. So when a rider mistakenly transferred ₦55,000 to his account after a trip, he didn’t hesitate to return it. The money wasn’t his, and that was all that mattered.

He called to say he’d sent the money in error, and I checked. Once I saw it, I asked him to send his account details so I could send it back. Some things don’t need debate. If it’s not yours, you don’t keep it, Abdul said.

He’s also returned lost items and gone the extra mile for passengers, sometimes forging friendships along the way. Simple acts like these help build the trust platforms like inDrive are committed to protecting.

That same sense of urgency and care guided Awoyemi Oluwasegun when he received a ride request from a passenger who said he was ill and sounded distressed. The man insisted he needed help immediately and urged Awoyemi to come quickly. The pickup location was far from the hospital, and payment was not clear. Still, Awoyemi didn’t hesitate.

When asked how he felt at that moment, he said he wasn’t thinking about money; he just wanted to help the man who needed it. He drove the man to the hospital and stayed to ensure he received medical attention. Even after the situation was once under control and the relatives of the passenger dismissed his payment, he took it in stride.

For inDrive, drivers like Abdul and Awoyemi are reminders of what professionalism looks like. These stories reflect a standard the platform actively supports.