Ebenezer Ifeanyi Harcourt - 4 Things You Need to Know about the youngest AFCON U20 Player

The Africa U-20 Youth Cup of Nations (AFCON U20) is attended by many promising football players from different parts of the continent, but one player attracts special attention — 15-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper Ebenezer Ifeanyi Harcourt. According to Foot Africa, he’s officially the youngest player at the tournament, even younger than fellow Nigerians Bidemi Mole and Tahir Maigana, who are both 16.

Despite his age, Ebenezer has earned the respect of coaches, analysts, and fans with his calm presence and mature performances in goal. His surprise inclusion in Nigeria’s U20 national team came as a shock to many, as it’s rare to see such young players at this level. But the coaching staff saw something special and gave him the chance to prove himself on the big stage.

For fans, scouts, and football insiders, Ebenezer Ifeanyi Harcourt is a name to watch closely. His journey is only beginning, but his composure, discipline, and sharp reflexes already set him apart. Here are four key facts you should know about this rising star of Nigerian football.

He Plays for the Sporting Lagos Academy

Ebenezer began his football career at Sporting Lagos Academy at the age of 10. From his early days, he impressed coaches with his quick reflexes, technical ability, and team-first mindset. He quickly rose through the ranks, moving from a junior-level player to the main goalkeeper of his age group, eventually attracting the attention of national team scouts.

He’s Already Performing on the International Stage

At the AFCON U20 tournament, Harcourt has already featured in two key matches, helping Nigeria secure draws against strong teams like Tunisia and Morocco. While wins were elusive, his confident play, ball-handling skills, and crucial saves earned him praise from both fans and analysts. His performances have proven that he’s capable of holding his own against top-level opposition.

Nigerian Clubs Are Watching Him Closely

With such talent on display, it’s no surprise that several Nigerian Premier League clubs have expressed interest in signing Ebenezer. According to his agent, multiple offers have already come in, though the focus remains on developing his career in a stable, supportive environment. It’s clear that professional teams are eager to invest in this rare talent.

His Market Value Is Expected to Rise Rapidly

At present, Transfermarkt has not yet assigned Ebenezer an official market value. However, experts believe that following this tournament and with the right exposure, his value could rise quickly. If his progress continues and he catches the attention of European scouts, it’s highly possible that we’ll see him join a top European club within the next few years.

The Future of Nigerian Goalkeeping?

The appearance of Ebenezer Ifeanyi Harcourt at AFCON U20 has been a breakthrough moment. At just 15, he already displays the skills and mindset required at a high level — discipline, confidence, technique, and sharp reaction time. There are very few goalkeepers of his caliber at such a young age, and if he continues on this path, he may soon be among Africa’s elite shot-stoppers.

His journey has only just begun, but the future looks very bright. Ebenezer Harcourt may well become the next big name in Nigerian football.