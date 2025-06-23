Cardtonic Upskill 3.0 Offers 20 M4 MacBook Laptops to Aspiring Nigerian Techies

There’s hustle and then there’s hustle with a plan. In a world where everyone’s chasing opportunities, the ones who rise are those with the right mix of drive, direction, and the tools to make things happen.

That’s what Cardtonic’s Upskill 3.0 is all about.

This year, Cardtonic is giving young Nigerians a real shot at progress, with 20 brand-new MacBook M4 laptops up for grabs, plus cash prizes and even a chance at job opportunities for a few standout participants.

So if you’re building, designing, creating, or coding with more ambition than resources, Upskill 3.0 is proof that sometimes the right support really does open new doors.

Dreams are good. But the right tools to build them? Even better.

Upskill’s Track Record: Real Impact, Real Stories

Before talking about this year’s edition, here’s a quick look at how far Upskill has come and the difference it’s already made for young Nigerians.

Upskill 1.0 – 2022

It all began in 2022 with the very first Upskill. The mission was clear: give talented young Nigerians the push they needed to do more than just dream. With 15 MacBook M1 laptops up for grabs, Cardtonic saw an incredible response—over 7,000 applications flooded in from every corner of the country.

Winners like Maureen Anyanwu stood out not just for their passion but for their creativity in the face of obstacles. Maureen, for instance, had to record her application with handwritten answers because her laptop’s mic and speakers weren’t working.

When the prize-giving ceremony was held in Victoria Island, Lagos, it felt more like a family gathering than a corporate event. There were talks on personal branding, tech strategy, and honest excitement about what these new tools could help each winner achieve.

Upskill 1.0 set the tone: With the right support, young Nigerians could take bold steps forward.

Upskill 2.0 – 2024

By 2024, Upskill had already become a big deal, and Cardtonic was ready to take things further. For Upskill 2.0, they gave out 20 MacBook M2 laptops and, for the first time, included cash prizes for runners-up who showed grit and potential.

This round, applications soared even higher, passing 9,000 hopefuls. Through a careful selection process, 33 finalists were chosen and celebrated at a high-energy event in Lagos on October 26, 2024.

This wasn’t just about collecting new gadgets; some winners went on to join the Cardtonic team, showing that Upskill is about opening doors and creating pathways to real tech careers.

Live streams, panel sessions, and social media highlights made it clear: Upskill was now a community moment and a sign that young Nigerian talent was worth investing in.

With every edition, Upskill keeps raising the bar and giving more young people a real shot at something bigger. If you’re ready for your turn, here’s how to apply for Upskill 3.0.

How to Apply for Cardtonic Upskill 3.0

To be eligible, you must be a Nigerian citizen under 30 years old, and you should have real interest or experience in tech or content creation. Whether you’re into software development, data analysis, design, product management, or creative work.

You’ll also need to provide proof of your skills, like a portfolio, past projects, GitHub links, or certificates.

Ready to go? Just visit https://cardtonic.com/upskill, fill out the form with your basic details, write a short pitch on why you deserve this opportunity, and upload your proof of skills.

Applications open on 23rd June 2025 and close on 1st August 2025. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to take your tech hustle seriously, this is it.

Final Thoughts

Upskill 3.0 is more than just a giveaway; it’s Cardtonic’s way of helping young Nigerians grow.

Every day, Cardtonic makes life easier by letting you trade gift cards, buy gadgets, create virtual dollar cards, and pay bills all in one place.