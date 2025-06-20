Camberwall Advantage 5: Veritasi Homes Executes Successful Handover in Ikate, Lekki

In the quiet streets of Ikate, Lekki, a significant moment unfolded as Veritasi Homes handed over the first set of completed 4-bedroom terrace units at Camberwall Advantage 5 to homeowners. With homes now handed over to the latest residents, the event marked a milestone for the Lagos-based development firm, Veritasi Homes, whose focus on delivery and design innovation continues to gain attention across the Nigerian real estate industry.

The handover ceremony, held on June 3, 2025, welcomed homeowners, project stakeholders, and select members of the press to tour the newly finished units and witness the symbolic presentation of keys. For many in attendance, it was a moment that reflected endurance, precision, and a growing demand for well-designed, well-positioned housing in one of Lagos’ most promising growth corridors.

Each unit at Camberwall Advantage 5 features a blend of contemporary architecture, and lifestyle functionality tailored for upwardly mobile families and discerning investors.

Speaking at the handover, Veritasi’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nola Adetola, underscored the significance of the delivery within the broader context of Nigeria’s construction sector.

Every project is a test of will, he said, standing before a crowd of homeowners and site engineers. The question is whether we can maintain quality and momentum while navigating an unstable economy. We believe the answer is yes. And today, Camberwall Advantage 5 is proof of that.

Photo of Camberwall Advantage 5 during the Handover Event

Construction on the site began in 2023 and was met with challenges that became more pronounced in the Nigerian market, including inflation, shifting forex rates, and material price surges. Yet, the developer’s ability to complete and hand over a substantial batch of units within a stated period drew commendation from industry watchers and clients alike.

Chukwuma, one of the homeowners who received keys to his unit, described his experience as seamless and reassuring.

There was a point where I thought delays would set in, he said, standing in the entrance of his new home. But from allocation to walkthroughs, Veritasi kept the process honest and transparent. That makes a difference when you are committing to a long-term investment like this.

Another client, Stephen, who took delivery of his unit during the ceremony, expressed satisfaction with the finishing and detailing of the estate.

The work speaks for itself, he said. From tiling to exterior structure, there is intention behind everything here. I’ve been through a few developments, and I can say this is well executed.

The estate is part of Veritasi Homes’ expanding project portfolio aimed at bridging the housing gap while introducing innovation to residential planning. The company has maintained a strong focus on mid- to high-end properties, blending affordability with refined design. Camberwall Advantage 5 reflects this vision with clean architectural lines, gated security, and walkable street layouts that offer both privacy and community.

The event also served as a platform for Veritasi to reaffirm its future commitments. With developments such as Tinuola Tower in Ikoyi and Malibu Hills in Abuja in active planning, and the Shell Tower at Eko Atlantic breaking ground in less than 3 months, the company appears to be positioning itself as one of Nigeria’s most consistent developers in the private residential space.

About Veritasi Homes and Properties

Founded in 2017, Veritasi Homes and Properties Plc specialises in marketing, advisory, and developmental services, positioning itself as a leading force in Nigeria’s real estate value chain.