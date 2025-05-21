Arkbridge Plc Launches Mortgage Platform Following Value Recovery Plan Success

Arkbridge Plc, a trailblazing property development company, has introduced a strategic mortgage adoption system following the overwhelming success of its Value Recovery Plan (VRP) — a bold initiative designed to hedge real estate homeowners from the biting impact of inflation, which now stands at 23.71%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Originally launched as a buffer to help subscribers upgrade stalled investments at pre-inflation rates, the VRP has transformed depreciating property investments into appreciating assets, recording growth rates as high as 414%. The success of this initiative has now inspired the introduction of a flexible mortgage platform, aimed at further empowering property owners and investors to scale their holdings without the immediate burden of full capital outlay.

We saw subscribers unlock massive value through the VRP, said Chudi Kalu, Chairman of Arkbridge Plc, during a press briefing in Lagos. This momentum showed us the need for a more sustainable system, and that’s how our mortgage platform was born enabling clients the flexibility to upgrade and grow across our locations.

Kalu shared several success stories:

A subscriber’s ₦6.6 million investment in Abijo (2020) is now worth ₦30 million in equity and was upgraded to a ₦45 million land parcel in Maryland as Arkbridge covered the inflation gap.

Another client moved from a ₦8.75 million two-bedroom (2019) at Fairfield Apartments to a ₦65 million three-bedroom terrace in 2024, with just a ₦20 million top-up thanks to revalued equity of ₦45 million.

Arkbridge’s transition into mortgage facilitation aligns with its mission to democratize homeownership across Nigeria. The company’s new mortgage system has already driven rapid adoption at Surulere II, which is now oversubscribed.

We are not just building homes, we’re building security of the homeownership process, Kalu added. As we expand into new locations, our focus remains: reduce the entry barrier for subscribers, cushion inflationary shocks, and turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities.

Arkbridge Plc’s mortgage-backed model is now available across its portfolio, including new launches in Ikeja, Yaba, Sangotedo, Abijo, Ikate and Ajah.