Adim Isiakpona Joins Harvard Scholars and Global Leaders at the 2025 Forty Under 40 Global Awards

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards is among the most prestigious recognitions for emerging leaders shaping the future of business, creativity, governance, and innovation. Celebrating excellence under the age of 40, the awards spotlight individuals who are not only making an impact in their fields but also redefining what leadership looks like across continents. It is a global stage for changemakers building industries, shifting culture, and creating systems for a better tomorrow.

Themed “Connecting Global Champions,” the 2025 edition, held in Dubai, spotlighted 40 trailblazers under 40 from 17 countries.

This year’s lineup featured some of the world’s brightest talents, including:

Tamary Kudita – Harvard research scholar and Sony World Photography Award winner

Fiza Farhan – Member of the UN Secretary-General’s panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment and two-time Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree

Chris Desai – Environmental activist and founder of UOCEAN® 2050

Abdelhamid Idrissi – Board member at the Amsterdam Economic Board and founder of Stichting Studiezalen (First free supermarket in the world)

Joining their ranks in 2025 is Adim Isiakpona, a Nigerian film investor, creative entrepreneur, and co-founder of Capital Film Productions. He was recognised in the Film Production category for his groundbreaking work in building a sustainable pipeline between African storytellers and investors, redefining how film is funded, valued, and distributed on the continent.

Before his move into film, Isiakpona held leadership roles at Google, Intel Corporation, and Wakanow, developing go-to-market strategies and cultural campaigns across Africa. Today, through Capital Film Productions, he has backed box office hits like Brotherhood and Gangs of Lagos, while pushing toward a $50 million film fund designed to scale African cinema globally.

Speaking on the recognition, he said,

My journey has always been about connecting the dots between investors and creators, between ideas and execution, and between local stories and global relevance. This award is proof that when we believe in the value of our stories—and build systems to support them—magic happens.

Alongside Adim Isiakpona, several other Nigerians were honoured at the 2025 ceremony, including Damilola Dania (Unilever Nigeria), Ayodeji Razaq (RED Media Africa), Olufemi Oguntamu (Penzaarville Africa), and Jubril Arogundade (CIG Motors). Together, they represent a rising generation of African leaders reshaping the narrative of global influence.

For Isiakpona, the mission goes beyond accolades. As he continues to design systems that fund and scale African storytelling, his work reminds us that film is not just art, it is identity, economy, and the future.