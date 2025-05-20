70 customers win first N7 million in the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo Season 4

The Reward4Saving Promo is back, bigger, better, and more rewarding. The promo started in 2021 and since its inception, 27 draws have been conducted, where about 2,000 Stanbic IBTC Bank customers were rewarded with over N300 million. The bank will be giving out a whopping sum of N130 million to their customers within 12 months, starting from 31 March 2025 till 31 March 2026, in this fourth season of the promo.

The bank recently conducted the first draw of Reward4Saving Promo Season 4, rewarding 70 lucky customers. The draw recorded 10 winners from each of the Bank’s seven business zones, with each customer walking away with ₦100,000. A total of ₦7 million in cash prizes was presented to the winners.

This is just the beginning, as Stanbic IBTC Bank will continue to celebrate and reward loyal savers nationwide every month until the end of March 2026.

With Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to boosting financial empowerment and inspiring a strong savings culture, Stanbic IBTC Bank has set the stage for a season of excitement and big wins.

The recent inaugural draw of the Reward4Saving Promo in its fourth season was conducted under the supervision of regulatory authorities to ensure transparency and fairness; following necessary guidelines to guarantee an open and trustworthy outcome.

Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Personal Client, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised that the Reward4Saving initiative is designed to turn routine saving into an exciting opportunity, offering substantial financial rewards to customers.

This initiative gets bigger every year, and we are thrilled to help our customers achieve a better quality of life, Aihevba remarked. It is not just about saving money; it is about empowering customers to meet essential needs like school fees and business investments, while enjoying the thrill of potential rewards.

One of the winners, Livinus Nnamani, a plumber, stated that he was pleasantly surprised by the news of his selection among the winners. When I received the text message notification, I thought it was from fraudsters; however, when I visited the Stanbic IBTC Bank branch at Okota Road, it was there that I confirmed that I had truly won, he said. Seeing the money reflected in my bank account balance has convinced me that the promo is real. I will use the money for the payment of my children’s school fees, and I will continue to save with Stanbic IBTC Bank.

L–R: Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Personal Client, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Lawal Morufat, winner; Nnamani Livinus and Odioko Sarah, both Reward4Saving Promo winners; and Sadiya Ojo, Head, Entrenchment, Stanbic IBTC Bank, during the cheque presentation to winners of the Reward4Saving - Season 4 first draw, held recently in Lagos

Also present at the launch was Doris Anthony-Itegbe, Head of the Lagos Island Liaison Office, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), who praised the Bank for maintaining fairness and integrity in the draw process, noting the clarity and absence of manipulation in the proceedings. The promo also won “The Most Transparent Consumer Promotion” award for two consecutive years – 2023 and 2024 – reinforcing its credibility and transparency.

Reward4Saving Promo Season 4 will run for one year, till 31 March 2026, featuring monthly draws where 840 customers will win ₦100,000 each; with quarterly draws awarding ₦1 million each to 28 customers; grand quarterly draws with ₦2 million to be won by four customers; and a grand finale offering ₦5 million each to two lucky winners.

To participate, customers must maintain a minimum inflow of ₦10,000 in their savings accounts or@ease wallet and continue saving regularly during the promo period. Customers can increase their chances of winning by depositing in multiples of ₦10,000, with each ₦10,000 generating one draw ticket, and larger deposits proportionally boost the odds of winning.

For more details on how to join and win, visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com. Save it! Win it! Shout it!