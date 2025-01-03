Borno Govt bans street hawking, Okada riders & mechanics to ensure clean, safe streets in Maiduguri

The Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BSUPDB) has banned street hawking and other illegal activities in the Maiduguri metropolis.

The General Manager of the board, Limán Mustapha, in a statement on Friday, said the ban was in accordance with the Borno State Urban Planning and Development Law of 2002. He said the board banned street hawking, the operation of tricycle operators and generator mechanics around the Post Office and Monday Market areas of Maiduguri.

Mustapha said the board also banned any activity on pedestrian walkways, junctions and roundabouts, the sale of engine oil on the road reservations, dumbing of sand or building materials and mixing of cement on the roads as well as the construction of boreholes by the roadsides.