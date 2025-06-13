From Sokoto to the Nation: The rise of Goronyo, Nigeria’s road revivalist

From farm roads in Goronyo to federal highways in Abuja, Barr. Bello M. Goronyo’s ascent mirrors Nigeria’s infrastructure journey: persevering, evolving, and laying foundations.

1) Early Life

Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo ESQ was born on January 1, 1966, in Sabon Garin Dole, Goronyo LGA, Sokoto State, he grew up in a humble, rural community where access to education and infrastructure was limited but aspiration ran deep. The son of hardworking parents who valued determination and service, Goronyo’s journey defied expectations.

2) Education

Goronyo attended Kofar Marke Primary School, Sokoto (1975–1981), followed by Government College Sokoto (now Nagarta College) until 1986.

He earned a Diploma in Law at the College of Arts & Science, Sokoto (1990).

Goronyo graduated with an LL.B from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (1997), and was called to the Bar in 2001.

The minister holds three master’s degrees: Energy Security Management (NDA, 2019), Business Management & Leadership (London Graduate School), and an MPhil in Leadership & Strategic Studies (NDA), he is currently pursuing a PhD in the same field.

Pre‑political career

The barrister worked with the National Population Commission, National Orientation Agency, and Sokoto State House of Assembly. He lectured at the College of Legal & Islamic Studies, Sokoto.

The barrister practised law in reputable chambers including Adamu Umar & Co. and Rafi Law Chambers. Goronyo was born into modest beginnings, his trajectory from rural Sokoto to Abuja’s political corridors is a testament to hard work and vision.

3) Political Career timeline

The barrister joined the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2003

Major Milestones

2007–2015: He was a two-term member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, representing Goronyo Constituency; then he rose to Deputy Leader, Minority Leader, and Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Barrister Bello Muhammad is the Senior Advocate of Nigeria and was appointed Nigerian Attorney General and Minister of Justice in April 2010.

2015–2018: He was the Commissioner in Sokoto State:

Solid Minerals & Natural Resources Development (2015–17),

Energy Development (2017–18),

Information (2018–19)

2019–2022: Goronyo was the Zonal Secretary, of APC North West and director of National Youth Mobilisation for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign.

2023: He was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Minister of State for Works.

Legislative & Policy contributions

The minister advocated for rural infrastructure and road development in Sokoto.

He championed youth empowerment and vocational training initiatives.

Controversies & Rivalries

The minister was criticised in Sokoto for alleged favouritism in project distribution, though no formal misconduct charges have emerged.

4) Achievements & Legacy

He oversaw the installation of 212 solar streetlights in Lagos’ Isale-Eko and Sokoto airport corridors to promote safety and commerce.

Goronyo led the active push to end abandoned federal road projects, declaring a new era of accountability.

Awards & Recognition

Barr. Bello has won several National and International Awards/Certificates which include;

Youth Ambassador for Peace, Arewa Patriotic Vanguard, Special Legislature Award, Hope Alive Award by Stop Cancer Foundation, Global Lifetime Achievers Int’l Gold Award, (GLAIGA 2010)

Ghana.Goronyo L/Govt Student Assoc. (GOLSA) Certificate of Merit Award, Unity Ambassador for Africa Merit Award, Adolescent Girls Project Merit Award, Letter of commendation from the Goronyo Community – 2008.

He was honoured locally for road infrastructure leadership in Sokoto.

He was recognised nationally for effectively spearheading Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda focused on infrastructure.

Clubs & Associations

The Minister also several clubs and associations where he contributes immensely to humanity and societal growth and development;

Goronyo is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Member Environmental Society of Nigeria.

Member Nagarta Old Boys Association, Interim Legal Adviser NBA Sokoto Branch, 2013, Patron, Buhari/Osinbajo Vanguard for Change.

Member Federal Road Safety Corps, Special Marshal, National Legal Adviser Stop Cancer Foundation.

Founder Goronyo West Development Association, Secretary General & Founder Sultan Aliyu Babba Foundation, Legal Adviser Goronyo Progressive Union.

Member State Committee on the review of 1999 Constitution, As Member ANPP Legal Committee 2003 General Elections, Patron, Adolescent Girls Project, Patron, Community Mobilisation & Development Initiative.

Patron, Sarkin Yamma Peace Initiative, Unity Ambassador for Africa, Peace Ambassador Youth Federation for World Peace, Legal Adviser UDUS Alumni Association Sokoto State Chapter, 2013.

Legal Adviser Jama’a System Consult North West Zonal Vice Chairman Northern Youth Assembly.

National President, Network for Reduction of Maternal Mortality and Morbidity in Nigeria, Legal Adviser Stop Cancer Foundation.

Public perception

The minister is known as a minister who ‘puts boots on the ground'.

He is praised for accountability and project follow-through, though some question his speed and transparency.

5) Controversies and Criticisms

Civil society groups called for clarity on bidding and execution processes, though no formal investigations have been recorded.

Critics claim Sokoto received disproportionate federal investment; supporters say concentrated projects reflect strategic planning.

National press cites him as proactive, but public forums debate the depth and consistency of policy implementation.

6) Personal life and Philanthropy

Barr. Goronyo is married with four children; and maintains a low public profile regarding personal life. He is passionate about mentoring young professionals and youth leadership development. Additionally, he sponsors scholarships, sanitation drives, rural electrification, and water initiatives in his home state communities.

7) Current status & Future prospects

L-R: Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Works Nigeria, David Umahi, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and Minister of State, Works, Barr. Bello Goronyo.

Goronyo is currently serving as Minister of State for Works under President Tinubu, overseeing federal road maintenance, major infrastructure projects, and FERMA supervision.

Political Ambitions: The minister is seen as a potential future governor of Sokoto or a senior party strategist; no confirmed higher office ambitions yet.

Public Sentiment: He is nationally viewed as a technocrat-activist; grassroots support in Sokoto is strong. He remains a media-dubbed problem-solver amid Nigeria’s infrastructural challenges.

