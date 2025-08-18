AT&T salaries revealed: How much the telecom giant pays designers, software engineers, and other tech workers

AT&T is hiring hundreds of tech workers as it overhauls its network for the age of fiber and 5G.

For example, a software engineer can make a base salary of $207,000, per filings.

Work visa data shows how much the telecom giant pays for roles in software, data, and networking.

AT&T helped shape the modern telecommunications industry — now it has to reinvent itself.

"It's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, honestly, or at least once-in-a-career opportunity to be able to rebuild networks like that," the company's technology chief, Jeremy Legg, said Monday at a KeyBanc tech conference.

For more than a century, AT&T built and maintained a vast network of copper wires and dedicated switches that carried voice and data across the us.

But that legacy infrastructure is no longer suited to 21st-century demands for speed and mobility that are better served by fiber optic networks and wireless spectrum.

AT&T is now running enough fiber each month to reach from New York to Los Angeles, Legg said. The new network architecture is less hands-on and instead involves software-based solutions that are more centrally managed, like remotely administered computers, devices, or cloud servers.

"If we're going to be competitive in the markets of the future, we have to change the infrastructure that we have today," he said.

Salary data shows how much AT&T is paying some of the employees behind its tech transformation.

Company filings with the US Department of Labor show AT&T sought to hire 345 workers through the US H-1B visa program in the first half of this reporting year, largely in software development, IT, and network engineering. That number is up from about 266 for the same period last year and well above 69 from two years ago.

By comparison, Walmart looked to hire around 1,750 workers H-1B program this year.

This publicly available work visa data — which companies are required to disclose — only refers to foreign hires and doesn't include equity or other benefits that employees may receive in addition to their base pay.

Still, the reported pay rates are benchmarked against industry averages for US workers. That can shed light not just on how much employees earn in certain roles, but where a company is looking to grow.

AT&T lists nearly 1,700 open jobs on its careers website as of August 14, with 360 openings in US-based corporate and technology roles. All of those are full-time in-office positions, with about half based in Texas or Georgia.

Most of the positions listed in the H-1B data are in Dallas-area offices, while about 15% of the jobs are in the Atlanta area.

Here's a deeper look at some of the roles:

Software engineers can earn as much as $207,000 a year

Senior Software Engineer: $132,700 to $158,000

Lead Software Engineer: $143,800 to $185,000

Lead System Engineer: $139,750 to $180,000

Principal Software Engineer: $167,098 to $207,425

Big data and AI engineers can make around $197,000 a year

Senior Data/AI Engineer: $138,699

Lead Data/AI Engineer: $145,447 to $162,932

Principal Data/AI Engineer: $163,737 to $197,464

Senior IT project managers make upward of $124,000 a year

Senior Tech Product Manager: $124,689 to $156,000

Lead Tech Product Manager: $143,800 to $155,432

Principal Tech Product Manager: $162,839 to $200,000

Network architects can make $102,000 or more a year

Senior Specialist Wireless Translations: $102,325

Senior Network Technology Support: $116,251

Principal Solution Architect: $162,617

Data scientists and analysts can make over $208,000 annually

Senior Data Analyst: $134,322

Senior Data Scientist: $148,043

Lead Data Analyst: $130,714 to $145,010

Lead Data Scientist: $171,600 to $190,660

Associate Director - Data Science: $208,600

Directors can earn as much as $275,000 a year

Associate Director - Tech Product Management: $198,950

Associate Director Data Science: $199,771

Associate Director - Technology II: $211,000

Associate Director - Data Science: $221,652

Director Engineering eCommerce: $275,000

Read the original article on Business Insider