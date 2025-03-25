As Sallah nears, Chicken prices soar between ₦15,000 & ₦25,000 in Bauchi

As the Eid al-Fitr celebrations approach, the prices of chicken have surged in Bauchi, with the cost of an average chicken rising to between N15,000 and N25,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sharp increase has frustrated many residents, with some opting for alternative meats such as beef or smaller livestock.

A resident, Mr Ibrahim Sani, expressed his disappointment over the situation, saying that the high cost of poultry has forced him to reconsider his options.

With the way chicken prices have gone up, I have decided to buy beef or smaller animals for the Sallah celebration, he said.

Similarly, Dr Girema Sanda, a lecturer at the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi, noted that as poultry products become increasingly expensive, households and businesses struggle to afford them,

The situation also raises concerns about the future of the industry in the state, with residents hopeful that government intervention or market adjustments will help stabilise prices in the near future, he added.

Meanwhile, Mrs Zainab Hassan, a poultry farmer, attributed the price hike to the rising costs of poultry feed and production, citing the competition between humans and birds for food as a major factor.

According to her, a day-old chick now sells for N1,250, a drastic increase from the previous N300 price tag.

Additionally, the cost of a 25kg bag of quality poultry feed has risen from N11,000 to a staggering N26,000.

She added that many poultry farmers in the state have been forced to shut down their farms due to the unprofitability of the business, and turning to other ventures to sustain their livelihoods.