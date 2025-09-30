In the early hours of September 29th, 2025, Nigerians woke to heartbreaking news that Somtochukwu Maduagwu, an Abuja-based anchor with ARISE TV, had been killed by armed robbers.

29-year-old Somtochukwu's death has sparked shock, anger, sadness, and conversations about the state of insecurity in the country.

This tragedy is not just about one life lost; it reveals how unsafe many Nigerians feel in their own homes, neighbourhoods and country at large. From armed robberies to kidnappings and violent attacks, insecurity has become like a fabric woven into Nigeria’s daily conversations.

A story that hits home

Somtochukwu was not just a journalist; she was also a trained lawyer, a young professional filled with ambition, dreams and a voice that brought stories to thousands of Nigerians through her work on television. She represented the new generation of Nigerians who, despite challenges and obstacles in the system, chose to believe in the possibility of a better and successful future for the country.

Her death is even more painful because it happened in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. Abuja is often seen as a place of relative safety compared to other regions, yet this tragedy shows clearly that insecurity knows no boundaries. Whether in the bustling city of Lagos, rural villages in the North, or even the capital city, Abuja, the poor, rich and even public figures remain vulnerable to violent crime and brutality in the country.

The late Arise TV Anchor’s story strikes a deep chord as she was one of those working every day to inform, educate, enlighten and hold society accountable. She had dreams of a stronger Nigeria, dreams of using her platform and her voice to inspire change, dreams of living out her professional journey in peace. Those dreams were cut short, not by illness or accident, but by the hands of heartless fellow citizens and the violence of insecurity in the country at large.

Her death isn’t just the loss of one individual; it is the silencing of potential and a stark reminder that insecurity robs Nigeria of its future as much as it robs families of their loved ones.

Nigerians react online

Following the news, Nigerians took to their social media accounts to share their grief, anger, and personal experiences of insecurity.

IIemona tweeted;

My cousin was attacked by 7am in Aco Estate on airport road a few months ago. They swung a sharp machete at her head and she only survived cos she raised her hand. The machete cut clean through her fingers such that only skin held it from completely falling off. They cut her like 4 times.



They didn't even ask her for anything. Just stopped their bike and swung a machete at her. Only when she was on the floor and in pain, did they calmly take her phone and laptop bag then leave her there. It was broad daylight. Less than 300m from a police station.

Uloma wrote;

My sister was robbed and stabbed around Abuja City Gate on her way to CDS just two weeks ago. They could’ve just robbed her but no, they had to stab her for the plot. We still don’t understand it. And there were policemen stationed less than 50 metres away from where it happened.



The poor girl said she was more shocked by the nonchalant response of the policemen when she screamed and ran to them for help than by the fact that she had just been robbed and stabbed. Later, about four people told me they knew someone who’d experienced the same around there.



Abuja is not safe and it’s only getting worse. I hear of armed robberies and kidnappings every now and then. Something has to be done. This is just not okay. May Sommie’s soul rest in peace.

Dr Joe Abah tweeted;

This is heartbreaking news. To have been killed in an armed robbery in her own home, in an upmarket part of the Federal Capital Territory, is absolutely horrific. What a tragic end to such a promising, patriotic and exemplary life. May Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s soul rest in peace and may God comfort her family and loved ones.

Roson David-Aaron wrote;

Thinking police stationed on the road is for your protection is actually bold. I was driving a friend and we got a bad tire. Decided to drive to the nearest checkpoint, got there and the police officers stationed there told us we attract kidnappers, they left their beat. The road at the time was known for incessant kidnappings. They left us there, we had to drive with the bad tire to Port Harcourt.

Johnny Sekka Jr tweeted;

Months ago an American friend was attacked close to Silverbird at Central Area while live on YouTube. They just hacked at his arm with the phone and again at his face.”

Nigeria 'happened' to Somtochukwu

With the growing rate of insecurity in the country, there’s a strong demand for the government to intervene and enforce action, and not just talk. We require policies and reforms that strengthen security agencies, enhance policing, improve street lighting, establish stronger community watch systems, and ensure justice for victims.

It’s so disheartening to know that just one month and 15 days after Somtochukwu Maduagwu tweeted on her X account, ‘I pray from the depth of my heart that Nigeria never happens to me or anyone I care about,’ Nigeria eventually happened to her.

This is indeed a painful reminder that insecurity is not just about statistics; it is taking real lives, tearing families apart, and threatening the future of Nigeria. Until there is a decisive action, every Nigerian will continue to live with fear that they or their loved ones could be next.

Sadly, Somtochukwu’s death is not an isolated case; it is one in thousands of cases reported and not reported. Across the country, stories of armed robbery, kidnappings, banditry and cult clashes continue to dominate the news. What makes this worse is that Nigerians feel unsafe and unprotected, no matter their location.