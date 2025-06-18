Meet Abubakar Kyari: The Minister reshaping Nigeria’s agricultural landscape

Amid economic strain and inflation, Kyari’s blend of global exposure, statehouse experience, and senator mindset equips him to confront the hunger crisis.

1) Early Life and Background

Kyari was born on January 15, 1963, in Borno State, Abubakar Kyari CON grew up in a military-political household. His father, Brigadier Abba Kyari, served as the military governor of North Central State from 1967 to 1975, giving young Kyari early exposure to leadership and public service.

2) Education

The minister received education both locally and abroad, Kyari attended Kaduna Capital School and later graduated from Barewa College, Zaria, in 1979.

He then studied in the U.S., earning a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin in 1986, followed by an MBA at Webster University, Missouri, in 1989. This international academic foundation nurtured his interest in management, governance, and institutional reform.

Pre-Political Career

Kyari began his career with a seat in the House of Representatives in 1999, under the APP party. He later engaged in public administration roles at the state level as Commissioner for Water Resources, Education, Works, and Home Affairs in Borno State. This blend of grassroots legislative work and administrative experience laid a solid foundation for his future national impact.

3) Political Career timeline

Entry into Politics

1998–1999: He was elected to the House of Representatives under UNCP; transitioned to APP, becoming State Treasurer in Borno State.

Major Milestones

1999–2003: Kyari served in the House of Representatives (re-elected via APP).

2003–2011: He served in Borno State as Commissioner for Water Resources, Education, Home Affairs, and Works, and Managing Director of the Rural Water Supply Agency

2011–2014: The honourable was appointed Chief of Staff to Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima .

2015–2022 : He was elected Senator for Borno North; and re-elected in 2019.

April 2022 : He resigned as Senator to become APC Deputy National Chairman (North), and later served briefly as Acting APC National Chairman from July to August 2023.

August 16, 2023: Kyari was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Food Security by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Hon. Abubakar Kyari

Legislative & Policy Impact

He facilitated rural development and food-production bills as Senator.

As Minister, he launched the Agricultural Growth Scheme, dry-season farming plans, duty-free import windows, and mechanisation objectives targeting food security under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Controversies

Public trust ratings were initially low, with only 13% approval for communications; the agriculture sector minister ranked among the least confident in early 2024.

No formal corruption charges were reported.

4) Achievements and Legacy

Emergency Food Security Declaration: Kyari raised agriculture to national-critical priority in early 2024.

NAGS‑AP: He provided subsidised inputs to over 500,000 smallholder farmers, backed by AfDB and digital payment systems to ensure transparency.

Dry-Season Farming Drive: He scaled wheat, rice, maize, and cassava production across hundreds of thousands of hectares.

Duty-Free 150‑Day Window : Abubakar stabilised food prices by removing import taxes on staples like maize, rice, wheat, and cowpeas.

Mechanisation Efforts: He introduced 2,000 tractors via NADF and AGCOMS for modern farming operations.

Fertiliser Distribution: He supplied 2.1 million bags to reduce input costs for farmers.

Farmer Registration: With NIMC, began biometric registration of 2 million farmers to enhance accountability.

Recognition & Awards

Abubakar was awarded Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October 2022 for public service.

He was also recognised for International commendation for food-security leadership under Tinubu’s agenda.

Public Perception

Kyari is seen as “data-driven and reformist.

”He was credited for quickly improving input release and price stabilisation; critics note logistical constraints at state implementation levels.

5) Controversies and Criticisms

L-R: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Hon. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Initial Public Confidence Low: Agriculture minister confidence at only 13% in early polls.

Import vs Local Production Debate: Some see import windows as undermining local farmers.

Budgetary Concerns: The survey group hinted at limited policy shifts during the October 2024 cabinet reshuffle.

Neutral outlook: No personal corruption allegations; opposition warns against neglecting homegrown agriculture.

6) Personal life and Philanthropy

The minister is happily married with children; and maintains a private personal life.

Interests & Hobbies: The minister enjoys tweeting regularly, especially about northern Borno and agriculture; committed to local youth and rural empowerment.

Charity Work: Kyari collaborates with the Vice Minister and ministry on water, youth, and nutrition initiatives; notable focus on rural and internally displaced communities.

7) Current status and Future prospects

Current Role: Minister of Agriculture and Food Security under President Tinubu — overseeing food importation, production strategies, mechanisation, fertiliser provision, and farmer registration.

Fallout & Ambitions: Abubakar is regarded as a rising figure within APC. Voice in food and agricultural policy could set a path toward national executive positions or state governor roles, though there's no formal declaration yet.

Public Sentiment: Agricultural stakeholders commend policy urgency and farmer inclusion. Social media engagement is positive, though occasional contention arises over imports vs domestic production balance.

Abubakar Kyari’s leadership signals a return of agriculture to Nigeria’s policy forefront. In less than two years as Minister, he initiated sweeping reforms, from seed access to mechanisation, food price stabilisation, and digital transparency.

