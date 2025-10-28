Abdussamad Dasuki, a House of Representatives member, captured Nigerians' attention on Monday, October 27, 2025, after his announcement that he wouldn’t run for a third term, to pave the way for younger Nigerians to participate in governance.

The lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State issued a statement, in which he described his decision as a “deliberate act of sacrifice and conviction”.

Dasuki added, This decision is not borne out of fatigue nor disillusionment. It is borne out of a higher calling — one that transcends ambition or position. It is a personal sacrifice rooted in belief, hope and a future we all desire to see.

If we are to inspire trust and belief in the generation coming after us, then we must be willing to make sacrifices and lead by example. This, my dear constituents, is that sacrifice.

Dasuki began his career journey as a Corporate Business Manager at the Dangote Group. He later joined politics and worked his way up to the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

Who is Hon Abdussamad Dasuki?

Dasuki is a Nigerian politician, economist, businessman, and lawmaker representing the people of Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State in the 10th National Assembly under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Profile Summary (Quick Facts)

Full Name Ibrahim Abdussamad Dasuki Date of Birth / Age 30 June 1978 (47 years) State of Origin Sokoto State Local Government Area Sokoto South District Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State Religion Muslim Tribe



Hausa Marital Status

Married to Jamila Wada Dasuki Political Party All Progressive Congress (APC) [Defected from PDP] Current Position Lawmaker for Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State (since 2015) Sector Focus Labour Welfare and Security Years Active in Politics First came into the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly (2015-2019) under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party

Between 2019 and 2023, he served as Commissioner of Finance in Sokoto State

Elected a second-term member into the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Educational Qualifications Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Zaria.

He obtained several certifications, including Business Analysis from the Lagos Business School and Leaders in Development from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Early Life and Education

The lawmaker was born on June 30th, 1978. He’s the 13th of 27 children to the family of His Eminence, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki, the 18th Sultan of Sokoto. He started his primary education at Federal Staff School, Sokoto, in the Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, and his secondary education at the Nigerian Military School in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He enrolled in tertiary education at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna for three years before gaining admission to the University of Abuja, where he studied for a Bachelor's degree in Economics.

Also, the lawmaker obtained several certifications, including Business Analysis at the Lagos Business School and Leaders in Development at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Management, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria.

Career Before Lawmaking

Before becoming a lawmaker, Dansuki began his career as a Corporate Business Manager in Dangote Group, where he oversaw average monthly sales of N10 billion as the pioneer head of Dangote/Obajana Cement Business/Marketing unit in Abuja.

Then, he worked his way from a private corporation to public service, serving as a Commissioner of Finance from 2019 to 2023, appointed by the then Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Subsequently, Dasuki was elected to a second term and is currently serving as a member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State in the 10th House of Representatives under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Political Career

Entry Into The State Assembly

In the 2011 elections, Dansuki secured a seat in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, representing Tambuwal East constituency. While there, he led two committees: the Committee on Agriculture (2011-2013) and the Finance and Appropriation (2013-2015).

He contested and won a seat in the Nigerian House of Representatives, to represent the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal constituency of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2019, still under the PDP. Also, he was appointed Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, and his legislative interests are youth empowerment and rural development.

In 2019, the then-Sokoto State Governor, after his re-election, appointed Dasuki as the Commissioner for Finance. He isn’t just a lawmaker; he represented the State Assembly on many official events like meetings of Commonwealth Parliamentarians, and centenary celebrations in the United Kingdom in 2011, just to mention a few.

Dasuki, being the youngest member of the House of Representatives, attended the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Lusaka, Zambia.

Achievements and Impact

In 2013, Dansuki was awarded by the Sokoto State Chapter of the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria for his contributions during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture.

He was one of the delegates charged with resolving the crisis in the Kogi State House of Assembly, following the illegal impeachment of the Speaker and suspension of 14 others by nine members in February 2016.

Following an increment in the pump price of petrol in May 2016, Dasuki was also part of an ad hoc committee on the deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector, which was mandated to establish modalities for ending the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)

When Ex-Speaker Tambuwal defected from the PDP to the opposition APC, the PDP-led Federal Government withdrew his security detail and sought to declare his seat vacant. Following this move, Dasuki raised a motion of urgency, calling on the State House of Assembly to condemn the action, along with two other members. They applied for a stay of proceedings in the court case against Tambuwal, seeking to be added as defendants and stating that the constituency can’t be without representation in the House of Representatives. Though Tambuwal successfully retained his position after he decided to contest the gubernatorial election, Dasuki sought to replace him.

Hon Dasuki's constituency outreach includes 100 million palliatives to constituents, solar-powered boreholes in MBarkeji/Nabaguda and Fakku Wards, distribution of 450 UTME forms across the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal constituency, 15,000 confirmation of acceptance fees to 150 newly admitted students of Shehu Shagari University of Education, among several others.

Personal Life

Hon Dasuki is happily married to Jamila Wada Dasuki.

Recent News and Updates

In October 2025, the two-term Sokoto rep announced his disinterest in re-election into the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections, stating his desire to pave the way for younger Nigerians to participate in governance.

In the 8th National Assembly, Hon. Dasuki co-sponsored the “Not Too Young to Run” bill, which sought to amend the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to improve political inclusion and participation of young people in governance.

Dasuki’s journey from an economist, Business Manager to Commissioner of Finance shows that he is a successful achiever in political, public and private lives, which marks him as a significant political figure in Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.