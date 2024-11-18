Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

On November 18, 2024, fans woke up to find Wizkid's latest single 'Dance' to have been displayed from the top 100 after occupying the top spot.

The song returned to the top of the chart after nearly 7 hours of leaving the top 100 over what is assumed to be a penalty for streaming manipulation.

Apple Music, by its practice, takes down songs from charts suspected of streaming manipulations. The streams are deducted before the song is allowed to return to the chart position which would have been bar any manipulation.

Precedence suggests this might be the case with Wizkid's 'Dance' which still had enough streams to retain the top spot.

However, some have ascribed its sudden disappearance from the chart to a glitch from Apple Music.

At any rate, there's no conclusive evidence as to what led to its disappearance on the chart although precedence strongly suggests it underwent some scrutiny.