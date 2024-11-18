Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

On November 18, 2024, fans woke up to find Wizkid's latest single 'Dance' to have been displayed from the top 100 after occupying the top spot.

The massive deduction has led to speculations of stream deduction and drinking from the chart which are the most common heavy penalties Apple Music applies on streaming manipulation.

'Kese', released 15, November 2024, has the second lead single on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo', has enjoyed immediate success on streaming platforms reaching NO. 1 on the Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 just hours after its release.

Its disappearance from Apple Music Nigeria Top 100, has created a massive buzz online with some considering it a penalty for streaming manipulation while others think it might be a glitch from Apple Music.

By precedence, such deductions are penalties with Apple Music taking stronger actions in cracking down on streaming manipulations.