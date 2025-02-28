Wizkid is the most awarded African artist — right ahead of Angelique Kidjo

Nigerian-born singer and performer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, strongly holds down the number one spot as the African artist with the highest number of awards.

The Afrobeats superstar has a total of 158 awards to his name.

The 34-year-old music star has an impressive lineup of awards including two American Music Awards, one Grammy award, one MTV Video Music Award, three Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, and two iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Wizkid also holds the record for the most BET and MOBO Awards won by an African artist, with four BET Awards and six MOBO Awards to his name.

He is followed closely by Beninese-French singer-songwriter and actress, Angélique Kidjo who has a total of 140 awards to her name.

Kidjo has a decorated history of awards which includes five Grammy awards.

Coming in at third place is Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Sarkodie with a total of 120 awards to his name, including 30 Ghana Music Awards, three Soundcity Music Video Awards, three Headies Awards, two BET Awards, and one MTV Africa Music Award.

Burna Boy comes in at fourth place with a total of 96 awards, including three Nigeria Entertainment Awards, nine Headies Awards, one MTV Africa Music Awards, three BET Awards, and one MTV Europe Music Awards.

Find below the list of the most awarded artists in Africa:

Wizkid - 158 awards Angélique Kidjo - 140 awards Sarkodie - 120 Burna Boy -96 Fally Ipupa - 90 Davido - 85 2baba - 80