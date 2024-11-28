VEECEE drops powerful drill anthem 'No Drama' under Trenches Ville Records

Rising Nigerian artist VEECEE is set to shake the streets with his new single, No Drama, releasing on 29th November 2024.

Produced by Asuzu, the track is a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the struggles and aspirations of a youth navigating the complexities of street life in Nigeria.

A Message from the Streets

No Drama is more than just a song—it’s a story. Written by Victor Joshua, the track explores the harsh realities faced by many Nigerian youths growing up in the ghetto.

The opening chorus is a poignant plea to VEECEE’s mother, acknowledging the “necessary evils” done as a means of survival.

These struggles are juxtaposed with his desire for a better life, not just for himself but for his team, while reflecting on his appreciation for life’s little joys—like “beautiful girls coming in pairs.”

A Journey Through the Verses

The verses dive deeper into VEECEE’s journey, painting vivid pictures of his camaraderie with his brothers and the desperate measures taken in pursuit of stardom.

Lines like “In the streets we pray for forgiveness, then we go for protection” highlight the resilience and spirituality intertwined with the realities of the streets.

The song also takes a critical look at systemic issues, including law enforcement’s targeting of young men, capturing the tensions and frustrations of life in the trenches.

A Drill Anthem with an African Soul

No Drama blends the hard-hitting rhythms of drill music with authentic African storytelling, creating a sound that’s both relatable and universal.

The track embodies the ghetto hustle, shining a light on the hopes, fears, and dreams of a young Nigerian striving to break free from the cycle of struggle.

Available Everywhere

Mark your calendars—No Drama drops on 29th November 2024 and will be available on all major streaming platforms. Whether you’re a fan of drill, African rap, or raw, unapologetic storytelling, VEECEE’s latest single is one you don’t want to miss.

Stay tuned as VEECEE continues to rise, bringing the voice of the streets to the global stage.

