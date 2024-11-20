TML Vibez has the making of a Street Hop star [Review]

On 'Pawon Vol. 1' TML Vibez shows the making of a Street hop star.

Nigerian mainstream pop music has consistently delivered remarkable talents whose music captures the stark realities of the inner cities. These artists are emissaries who capture the zeitgeist of the street with music that shares the pain, narrates the struggles, and celebrates the wins.

TML Vibez is one of these emissaries, leading a generation of new talents in advancing Street pop through a vibrant fusion.

His latest project 'Pawon Boy Vol 1' is a comprehensive display of his ability to interpret his influences through pulsating music that channels street energy. And who better to partner with than DJ 4Kerty who is one of Street Music's most famous ambassadors.

TML Vibez shows the making of a capable Street hop star as he floats across Fuji, Hip Hop, and Afropop influences. He channels Fuji flows restructured with rap delivery on the opener 'Wavy Level' where he thumps his chest through quintessential Afrobeats wordplay while borrowing from the famous lines of Fuji Icon King Saheed Osupa.

On 'Logba', he combines with Kashcoming who's currently wielding a strong grip on the Street hop dance scene with an array of party-starting records. The speaker-rattling baselines and pulsating log drums combine with their swaggering delivery to craft a tune that leans heavily towards the energetic street hop that shapes the era-defining TrenchTok (a portmanteau of Trenches and TikTok) side of Nigerian music.

A protegee of Street hop star Seyi Vibez, TML displays similar cadences on 'Forgive Me' where he blends Fuji inflections with Afropop for a smooth record that calls listeners to quit the judgments and have a good time. He delivers Street Soul on 'Cruise' and '365 Days' remix featuring Balloranking. He introspects on the struggle, restates his commitment to keep forging ahead, and shares a relentless yearning for success like defining Street hop stars before him.

A marker of a capable Street hop star is their ability to bounce across genre lines while retaining the swaggering delivery and lyricism that infectiously rubs off on listeners. Through punchy one-liners, captivating pockets, attention-grabbing production, and chest-thumping delivery, Street hop stars provoke listeners to embrace the electricity of their music through vibrant dances and emotionally charged connections akin to moshpit scenes in Rock concerts.

On 'Pawon Vol. 1', TML Vibez shows the making of a Street hop star crafting a unique path through music that echoes the yearning of a new generation while retaining time-tested qualities.