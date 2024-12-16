Timaya shares captivating music video for new single 'Mase'

Award-winning Afro-dancehall star Timaya has officially released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single 'Mase', directed by the renowned PinkLine.

The visually stunning video showcases Timaya’s signature charisma, storytelling, and energetic performance style. The video’s vibrant and artistic direction highlights Timaya’s evolution as a music icon while staying true to his unique Afro-dancehall roots.

The release of 'Mase' comes just weeks ahead of the third edition of the Timaya Day Concert, set to take place on January 1, 2024, at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Bayelsa.



The annual event has become one of Nigeria’s biggest New Year celebrations, drawing thousands of fans eager to experience electrifying live performances.

Now in its third year, the Timaya Day Concert is more than just a musical event—it’s a homecoming celebration that honors Timaya’s journey from Bayelsa to international stardom. With 'Mase' already creating a buzz, anticipation for the Timaya Day Concert is at an all-time high.

The 2024 edition has several stars in attendance including D'banj, Phyno, and Portable who gave fans to a captivating show filled with their hit singles.