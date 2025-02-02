Tems loses Best R&B Song category to SZA

Tems lost the Grammy Awards for Best R&B song to SZA's 'Saturn'.



The Nigerian sensation was nominated in the category alongside American stars SZA, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and Kehlani.



The historic nomination made it the first time a Nigerian female artist will be nominated outside of the global categories as a leading act. She also becomes the first Nigerian export to be nominated in the R&B categories as well as a solo act outside of the global categories.