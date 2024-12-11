Shallipopi confirms split with Dapper Music, accuses the label of breach of trust

After nearly three years of partnership, Shallipopi and Dapper Music have parted ways.

Hitmaking rapper Shallipopi has announced his split from popular record label Dapper Music to whom he was signed since breaking into the mainstream in 2022.

In a post on his Instagram page on December 11, 2024, Shallipopi announced the split in a public release where he cited a breach of trust and lack of transparency as the reasons for his decision.

In his announcement, Shallipopi described the decision as the hardest one he has ever made while also capturing it as a fight for all creatives who put their all into their craft.



"I come to you today with a heavy heart but an unshakable determination. I'm Crown Uzama, your Shallipopi, and l've made one of the toughest decisions of my career. Today, I'm officially ending my agreements with Dapper Music and Dupper Digital. This wasn't a choice I made lightly, but it's a step I had to take after my trust was broken, my finances mishandled, and my rights as an artist were disregarded. This is bigger than just me. It's about every artist and creator who pours their soul into their work, only to face betrayal and exploitation from people who should be looking out for them. It's about standing up for fairness, integrity, and the respect that we all deserve."

Shallipopi accused Dapper Music of a conflict of interest after the label got him to sign a publishing deal with one of its subsidiary companies Dvpper Digital.



"Dapper Music and Entertainment Limited, my management company, pushed me into a deal with Dupper Digital Limited, another company owned by the same person(s). Instead of prioritizing my growth, they prioritized their own profits, putting my career and dreams at risk."

He also accused the label of a lack of transparency over the use and remittance of his earnings. According to the chart-topping artist, all efforts to get the accurate state of his financials proved abortive.



"I've worked hard, and like anyone, I deserve to know where my money is going. Despite repeated requests, I was denied access to clear financial records of my money. Imagine not knowing how much you've earned or where it's gone. This is devastating and unacceptable."

In a damning allegation, Shallipopi claimed that Dapper Music attempted to lock him into a "forever contract" that will entitle the label to 30% of his revenues in perpetuity.



"They tried to lock me into a contract where they'd take 30% of my earnings forever, even after we parted ways. Even after they no longer work for me, they want to continue to take a whole 30% of my earnings in perpetuity. That's not just unfair, it's exploitation and it is cruel."