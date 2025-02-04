Shaboozey previews collaboration with Burna Boy at Grammy after-party

Following his first outing at the 67th Grammys , chart-topping star Shaboozey teased a new collaboration featuring Burna Boy at the after-party.

News of a possible collaboration between both stars first surfaced online in late 2024 after pictures of both of them together in a studio were shared online. Nigerian-born country music star Shaboozey is one of the major breakout stars of 2024 thanks to his hit single 'A Bar Song(Tipsy)' which broke the record for the longest-charting NO. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the 67th Grammys, Shaboozey born Collins Obinna Chibueze earned 5 nominations including for Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Burna Boy's 'Higher' was also nominated for the Best African Song performance earning him his second in the category and 11th overall. The upcoming collaboration is set to be another major partnership between stars whose music is shaping the African pop and country music scene.

2025 is set to be a busy year for Burna Boy who is expected to release his eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness' . The album has been preceded by the release of the Grammy-nominated single 'Higher' and more recently 'Bundle By Bundle'. The Grammy winner also recently announced dates for his European tour, including a l andmark headline concert at the 81,000-capacity Stade De France .