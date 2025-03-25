Rising star Boi Heartless releases new exciting EP 'Mental Vibes'

This EP follows his string of successful hits and features a lineup of top-tier producers, including Andre Vibez, the mastermind behind Rema’s smash hit 'Calm Down.'

Boi Heartless joins forces with Mikaba Beats, the producer behind Davido’s recent hit 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley.

Their collaboration sparked the focus creation of “Dey Your Boy”, a vibrant fusion of Afrobeats, Dance, and Amapiano. The song’s lyrics convey a clear message, celebrating love and honoring the beauty of African women.

Known for his captivating fusion of Igbo and English lyrics, Boi Heartless offers listeners a dynamic experience of raw emotion and rhythmic brilliance.

'Mental Vibes' takes fans on a journey through the themes of motivation, resilience, and the complexities of love, solidifying his growing reputation in Nigeria's vibrant music scene.

“This EP is a reflection of my personal experiences and the emotional highs and lows we all go through,” says Boi Heartless. “Through my music, I hope to inspire others to stay strong, embrace love, and keep pushing forward.”

The project consists of 7 solid tracks with production credit from Andre Vibez, Mikaba Beatz, Yo X!, Melordee, and Benzer Republic with the themes exploring the concepts of love, friendship, prayers, and motivation.

With 'Mental Vibes,' Boi Heartless demonstrates his versatility as both a songwriter and performer.

The EP blends Afrobeat, hip-hop, and contemporary R&B influences, creating a fresh sound that showcases his artistic evolution.

The official video for “Angelina” off the EP is now out on VEVO. This song was produced by Yo X!.