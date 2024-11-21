Rema and Seun Kuti to perform at 2025 Coachella

Nigeria will be well represented at the 2025 Coachella.

One of the most famous music festivals globally, Coachella annually attracts thousands of people who gather at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California to see some of the world's most famous artists perform.

The lineup for the 2025 edition has been announced with over 100 artists on the roster of the 3-day event. Nigerian superstar and Rema will be joining Afrobeat star Seun Kuti as the Nigerians that will grace the stage.

Seun Kuti will also returning to the Coachella stage for a record third time making the Nigerian artist with the most Coachella appearances. He also made history in 2012 by becoming the first Nigerian to grace the stage.

Rema will be making his Coachella debut next year as he continues to reap the fruits of his record-breaking success in the United States, where he holds the record for the most streamed song and the highest chart song for a Nigerian artist.

Seun Kuti Rema will join other superstars for the 2025 Coachella held from April 11 - 20 with Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Travis Scott announced as headliners.