Pinky Jay Drops Highly Anticipated Single "Catch Cold" Featuring Berri Tiga

Rising music sensation Pinky Jay is thrilled to announce the release of her brand-new single, "Catch Cold," featuring talented artist Berri Tiga. This electrifying collaboration is set to take the music scene by storm.
"Catch Cold" is a captivating, Afro-pop infused anthem that showcases Pinky Jay's signature style and Berri Tiga's soaring vocals. Produced by Yo x this energetic track blends catchy melodies with meaningful lyrics, creating a perfect blend of entertainment and inspiration.
Pinky Jay's Statement:
I'm beyond excited to share 'Catch Cold' with the world. This song is a reflection of my growth as an artist and my passion for creating music that resonates with my audience. Working with Berri Tiga was an incredible experience, and I'm confident that our collaboration will leave a lasting impact.
Berri Tiga's Statement:
Collaborating with Pinky Jay on 'Catch Cold' was a blast. Our chemistry is undeniable, and I'm proud of what we've created. This song is a game-changer, and I'm eager for fans to experience it.
Connect with Pinky Jay:
Instagram: @officialpinkyjay
Twitter: @pinkyjaymusic
Facebook: @pinkyjayofficial
Tiktok: @officialpinkyjay
Song link
https://onerpm.link/Catchcold