People who are not music-oriented leading Nigerian music industry – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Adekunle Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold, has voiced out about the current trend of the wrong people leading the Nigerian music industry.

The ‘Sade’ singer expressed this concern in a post shared on his X handle on Saturday, where he claimed that the people leading the music industry are not music-oriented.

The singer opined that the wrong people in the industry are perpetuating false narratives about the business, saying this has resulted in brilliance being undervalued while mediocrity thrives.

Adekunle Gold stressed that artists, producers and other creatives are overshadowed by people who do not create, understand and respect the music craft.

He wrote, “People who have no business leading music conversations are now controlling and destroying the industry.

ALSO READ: Simi pens heartfelt tribute to husband Adekunle Gold on his birthday

“Artists, producers, and real contributors are being overshadowed by people who don’t create, don’t understand, and don’t respect the craft.

“When the wrong people lead the conversation, they push the wrong narratives. That’s why real talent is overlooked and mediocrity thrives. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, Adekunle Gold and White House Productions are set to jointly produce a documentary spanning the last century of Yoruba music.

The documentary, The Odyssey, will trace the history and evolution of different subcultures within Yoruba music, including Were, Sakara, Apala, Juju, AfroJuju and Fuji.

The documentary’s stellar cast of producers, headed by executive producer Bobo Omotayo, is already garnering attention within the music industry.

The Odyssey, which is now in production, promises to be a revelatory investigation of the Yoruba people’s cultural legacy and musical tradition.

ALSO READ: Adekunle Gold reveals the role Pheelz played in getting him signed to YBNL

The documentary, directed by award-winning filmmaker Abba T. Makama and produced by Omotayo, takes viewers on an immersive journey through the captivating rhythms and rich history of Yoruba music, revealing its profound influence on the global music scene and role in shaping the emergence of Afrobeats.

Adekunle Gold will be produced alongside Tosin Ashafa, Papa Omotayo and Makama. His knowledge of the industry, network, and love of Yoruba music will enhance the documentary’s storyline.

This formidable group is committed to providing an exciting, genuine look at our history, culture, and where we’re going from here.