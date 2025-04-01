Omah Lay announces release date for his second album 'Clarity of Mind'

Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay is finally set to release his keenly awaited sophomore album titled 'Clarity of Mind'.

The revelation was made via the Instagram handle of label Keyqaad who announced May 16, 2025, as the release date for the album which will be a follow-up to his acclaimed debut 'Boy Alone'.

Ahead of his next album release, the singer has released the single 'Holy Ghost' which was among the most streamed songs on Apple Music Nigeria in 2024.

He also dropped the single 'Moving' in 2024 after making guest appearances on songs with rising star and fellow label mate Kaestyle and celebrated musician and DJ Spinall.

Omah Lay's upcoming album comes after he claimed he had to scrap an album because the sound was ripped off by an artist he loved and trusted.

In the interview on the Zang Sang Show, Omah Lay revealed that he was creating a new sound which he shared with a certain artist who then proceeded to put out an album with the new sound.

Omah Lay added that he decided to re-record a new album which he boasts will be the greatest in the history of Afrobeats.

Since impacting the mainstream with his EP 'Get Layd' in 2020, the singer has become one of the most acclaimed Nigerian musicians.

After winning the Headies Next Rated in 2021, Omah Lay has lived up to expectations with a steady release of hit singles that shows both his flowery writing, soulful music, and impressive genre fusion.