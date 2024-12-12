Muyeez terminates contract with Dapper Music, accuses the label of inhumane treatment

Muyeez explains why he's terminating his contract with Dapper Music.

In a statement released on his Instagram page, Muyeez revealed he was terminating his contract with Dapper Music over claims of exploitation, breach of trust, and inhumane treatment.

According to Muyeez, he signed to Dapper Music as a minor necessitating him to put his trust in the company. The rising star claimed that despite the releases of two EPs, he's yet to receive any royalty.



"My Silent Struggle I was just a minor when I signed this contract, placing my trust in a company that promised to guide and support me. Instead, I was burdened with impossible demands. In just one month, I released three Extended Plays (EPs), all of which reached number one on the charts. Yet, despite this success, I have not received a single royalty payment for my efforts. My passion and hard work were met with indifference, leaving me to wonder if my voice truly mattered."

Muyeez claimed that he was exploited by Dapper Music and forced to overwork himself with no regard for his health and well-being.



"I was forced to overwork myself, with no regard for my health or well-being. The workload was unrealistic, and the rewards were nonexistent." He also accused the label of allowing starve and fend for himself while the company profited off his creativity.



"I was abandoned and left to starve while the company profited from my creativity. No artist should ever have to endure such conditions."

In the release, Muyeez accused the label of breach of trust as the company's interest was prioritised over his own.



"With no independent management to protect me, Dapper Music & Entertainment Limited prioritized their own interests over mine, leaving me vulnerable and unprotected."

Muyeez's contract termination came after Shallopopi also parted ways from Dapper Music over claims of lack of transparency and breach of trust.



Reacting to the claims, Dapper Music in a release called it completely false. The company clarified that Muyeez's father and legal Guardian Mr. Moshood Basheer signed the contract on his behalf on behalf of witnesses.