Mr. Fido speaks to his recent label controversy as he teases new single

Rave of the moment Mr. Fido has teased a new song titled 'Na God Dey Run Am'. The track, previewed on his social media, carries the infectious melodies that have distinguished his music while also being reminiscent of the melodic flow of Afrobeats legend Wande Coal.





The teaser follows his recent controversial posts on X, in which he made condescending remarks about music marketers while also claiming that nobody discovered him.

The title of his previewed track echoes the sentiments he shared on social media that "He was discovered by God".





There is no release date for the song that is expected to continue Fido's hit release run.





Fido has kicked off 2025 on a high note with his hit record 'Joy Is Coming,' which went viral on TikTok.

'Na God Dey Run Am' becomes Fido's latest teaser, having earlier previewed another remix of his hit single 'Awolowo' featuring Kizz Daniel.

Kizz Daniel teased the remix on his Instagram account on January 15, 2024, with the caption "Let the year begin … Joy is coming".

Since gaining mainstream success with his viral hit 'Awolowo,' Fido has become one of the notable stars of 2025, thanks to the success of 'Joy Is Coming,' which reached NO. 1 on streaming platforms and TurnTable Top 100.