May Jay crafts a vibrant anthem for the bad boy romantics with 'Holiday'

Fittingly titled 'Holiday', May Jay's latest single offers listeners a good time.

May Jay returns with a new single that showcases his ability to deliver easily digestible records that resonate with listeners.

Released on December 13, 2024, 'Holiday' is a vibrant Afropop single that reflects May Jay's desire to wear his hearts on his sleeves and declare his desires both romantic and sensual for his love interest.

Produced by Freshy, the bouncy records pack a punchy baseline, infectious melodies, and a swaggering delivery that holds up May Jay's status as a student of the game skilled in seamlessly fusing genres.

May Jay crafts an anthem for bad-boy romantics skilled at offering love with a good time through a combination of flattering lover-boy lyrics and sensual lines that leave little to the imagination.



Speaking on the single May Jay said: “Holiday is a feel-good anthem about a girl who dreams of exploring the world and living her best life on luxurious holidays. But there’s a twist—she only gets to experience it all when she brings the right energy and attitude. It’s a playful reminder that the vibe you give determines the experience you get!”

No newcomer to the music industry, May Jay's 'Holiday' is his latest effort that showcases his constant growth and desire to distinguish himself.



Having given listeners a comprehensive insight into his artistry on his 2021 project '4:19' that featured guest appearances from Magnito and Minz, May Jay's latest single is another chapter in his evolution.

Listeners can stream 'Holiday' on all streaming platforms and enjoy this smooth bop that's sure to convert them into May Jay fans.