Matt B beats Tems & Rema to win Best Global Album at the 67th Grammys

The project saw off competition from Ciro Hurtado's 'Paisajes', Rema's 'HEIS', Antonio Rey's 'Historias De Un Flamenco', and Tems' 'Born in the Wild' to clinch the award.



Tems and Rema aimed to join Burna Boy who won with his fifth album 'Twice As Tall' in 2021 as only the second Nigerian musician to win the Best Global Album prize.



Their loss makes it one win from 16 nominations for Nigerian stars in this category that has had a growing Nigerian representation since King Sunny Ade was nominated in 1999 for his album 'Odu'.