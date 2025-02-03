Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' wins 5 Grammys, takes his tally to 22

His hit diss track single 'Not Like Us' won the awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video thus taking his winning total to 20. Other historic feats include Kendrick Lamar 's 5 wins which made him the second rapper since Chidish Gambino to win the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories. The diss song recorded as one of the tracks in his highly publicized beef with Canadian superstar rapper Drake , enjoyed huge commercial success.

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' was a crowning moment in the rap beef he emphatically won and his three wins at the 67th Grammys will be the cherry on the cake for the rapper who is now only behind Kanye West (24) and Jay Z (25) as the hip hop acts with the most Grammy wins.



Kendrick Lamar's diss track already made history as the most commercial diss song in American hip-hop history and its 5 Grammys wins make it the first song within the context of its release to pick up the award.