Kendrick Lamar wins 20th Grammy after 'Not Like Us' dominates rap categories

His hit diss track single 'Not Like Us' won the awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video thus taking his winning total to 20.



The diss song recorded as one of the tracks in his highly publicized beef with Canadian superstar rapper Drake, enjoyed huge commercial success.



Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' was a crowning moment in the rap beef he emphatically won and his three wins at the 67th Grammys will be the cherry on the cake for the rapper who is now only behind Jay Z and Kanye West as the hip hop acts with the most Grammy wins with 24 each.