Joeboy & Tempoe combine for new single 'SMH'

Following an exciting 2024 with the release of his stellar two-pack project ' Adenuga x Concerning' and The Lavida Experience concert in Lagos, Nigerian hitmaker, Joeboy is gearing up to shake up 2025 as well starting with his single, 'SMH'. The release also coincides with the first anniversary of the artist’s record label, Young Legend . 'SMH' sits as one of Joeboy’s most ambitious attempts yet. It samples 'Neela Nilave' (a Tamil song from the album “Mandhera Vasal” ) backed by an intricate bounce and wispy production by longtime collaborator, Tempoe (“Sip (Alcohol)”, “Don’t Call Me Back”, “Better”).

On the mid-tempo number, Joeboy enters a contemplative head space as he delivers soulful vocals while directly addressing his love interest on the pitfalls of their relationship.

Speaking on the track, he said, “There’s a certain clarity of mind that hits you when you finally understand that not all relationships are supposed to last forever. Some are better as phases with lessons to learn. Simple as. Whatever seems to be missing no matter how hard you try is missing for a reason.”

With 'SMH', Joeboy continues to showcase his abilities as an artist and businessman of international repute with limitless drive and inspiration.



2025 has gotten off to an eventful start for Joeboy who recently launched his foundation aimed at assisting underserved communities.

The song comes ahead of Joeboy's upcoming third album titled 'Lavida Boy' set for release later in 2024.