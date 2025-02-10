Joe Budden calls Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl song selection the worst ever

While speaking on his podcast, veteran rapper and media personality Joe Budden had some strong words for the rumoured set list for Kendrick Lamar's historic Super Bowl performance.
The set list which turned out to be accurate was described by Budden as ridiculous and called all those who believed it "stupid idiots".
He also called whoever put together the set list a cultureless kid>
Joe Budden said: "This is the worst Super Bowl lineup he has ever heard". Somebody is just trying to make Kendrick look stupid on Super Bowl weekend. There's no 'Alright', 'No Good Kid Mad City', just 'GNX' records," the rapper opined on the absence of Kendrick Lamar's most popular records.
"This has to be the worst April Fool's joke. It's not happening," the rapper said.
As it turns out the rumoured set list was the correct one which the 22-time Grammy winner performed at the Super Bowl 59 which saw Philadephia Eagles beat Kansas City Chief 40 to 22.
Kendrick Lamar's 12 minutes performance includes some of his popular hits 'Humble', 'All The Stars' for which he was joined by SZA, and the Drake diss 'Not Like Us' which saw a cameo from 23 Time Grandslam champion Serena Williams.
The Compton rapper's performance has divided opinion on social media where some observers praised it for its infectious energy and willingness to perform new songs rather than rely heavily on his previous hit releases.
On the other hand, some observers opined that Kendrick's performance was overshadowed by his beef with Drake thus making his big moment about another man.