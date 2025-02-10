Joe Budden calls Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl song selection the worst ever

While speaking on his podcast, veteran rapper and media personality Joe Budden had some strong words for the rumoured set list for Kendrick Lamar's historic Super Bowl performance.





The set list which turned out to be accurate was described by Budden as ridiculous and called all those who believed it "stupid idiots".





He also called whoever put together the set list a cultureless kid>





Joe Budden said: "This is the worst Super Bowl lineup he has ever heard". Somebody is just trying to make Kendrick look stupid on Super Bowl weekend. There's no 'Alright', 'No Good Kid Mad City', just 'GNX' records," the rapper opined on the absence of Kendrick Lamar's most popular records.



"This has to be the worst April Fool's joke. It's not happening," the rapper said.