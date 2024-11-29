Hitmakers Zlatan & Olamide join forces for new party-starting hit 'Gimme Your Love'

Nigerian music star Zlatan has come full circle, reuniting with legendary rapper Olamide for their new single, 'Gimme Your Love'.

Seven years ago, their first collaboration catapulted Zlatan into the limelight, marking him as a talent to watch in the vibrant Nigerian music scene.

Since then, Zlatan has risen to global prominence with hit after hit, while Olamide remains an iconic figure in African music.

'Gimme Your Love' is an energetic record that captures the duo's energy and streetwise charm. The track is a love song with a unique twist that reflects Zlatan's signature style. Olamide's masterful lyricism complements Zlatan's energetic delivery, resulting in a blend that is sure to ignite the dance floors.

The single captures the essence of the streets with its raw yet polished sound, uniting fans of both artists under one groove. This electrifying reunion showcases their growth and reignites the magic of their first collaboration, proving once again why they are among Nigeria’s finest music talents.