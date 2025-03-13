Hibreed embraces his 'bad boy' persona on new single 'Bad'

Nigerian Afro-Fusion artist Hibreed is challenging conventional norms with his latest single, 'Bad.'

Produced by Alhaji Tunga and featuring a fierce guest verse from Hot Keed, the track melds edgy Afrobeats grooves with modern trap elements, capturing the raw emotion of defiance and the power of unapologetic self-expression.

“I wanted ‘Bad’ to represent breaking free from expectations and celebrating the strength that comes from being true to yourself,” says Hibreed.

With provocative lyrics and dynamic production, the single marks a pivotal moment in his artistic evolution, positioning him as the new 'Bad Boy' of Afro-Fusion and setting a bold tone for future projects.

Already generating buzz among fans and industry insiders, 'Bad' is a testament to Hibreed’s fearless creativity and commitment to authenticity.