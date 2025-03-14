Groundbreaking Afrobeats group Elem3nta1s releases new single 'Mon Amour'

Elem3nta1s, a one-of-a-kind Afrobeats band, is thrilled to announce the release of its single, 'Mon Amour,' a subtle yet vibrant Afrobeats soundtrack perfectly capturing the joy and excitement of falling in love.

The energy and synergy from the different elements of Elem3nta1s brings an entirely new perspective to this collaborative love storytelling.

Astro’s sultry vocals, KHiiD’s fluidity, Fortune’s adaptability, and Bobby’s intensity align to create this undeniable heartwarming love song.

Produced by Twinbeats, the rhythmic beats of “Mon Amour” and its lyrics reflect the playful, passionate side of love, highlighting the thrill of connections and shared experiences of love in all forms.

According to the group, the inspiration behind 'Mon Amour' stems from four dimensions of their different love stories and experiences from passionate, friendship, familial to unconditional love.

“There’s a reason why BTG represents the element of Fire; everything about me is fiery, so I told my story from a deeply passionate personal experience, bearing in mind the ups and downs that I’ve faced from loving and being loved……deeply,” says Bobby The Gambit.

“They say love is in the air, I say I am the air. My love is as simple as that, it comes with emotional openness, freedom, and assurances. My verse in Mon Amour is simply an affirmation of my unconditional love to her,” KHiiD says on the single.

According to Astro: “Love is a musical key to friendship and vice versa. ‘Mon Amour’ is a friendly love letter expressing my affection from my own perspective.”

“When we decided to tell this love story in the studio and I listened to Bobby, KHiiD, and Astro tell their stories, it was easy to connect with the theme and draw inspiration for my verse because I have experienced love from their different perspectives but in my unique way. I’ve had my good boy phase, now I’m in my playboy era….who knows how long that will last? Right now, I’ve got mad love for only family,” Fortune Lio C says.

For Elem3nta1s, ‘Mon Amour’ does not only represent French Romanticism but captures every moment, every emotion and declaration of love among lovers and loved ones across the globe in the spirit of love and sharing.

'Mon Amour' is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Listen and experience the infectious energy of love.

ABOUT ELEM3NTA1S