Gospel music star Sumisola Agbebi reveals she has a hidden talent for playing drums

Spotify has announced Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and worship leader Sunmisola Agbebi as the EQUAL Africa Artist for February 2025, recognising her talent and impact in the gospel music industry.

Sunmisola Agbebi joins Qing Madi in the 2025 EQUAL Africa programme that showcases outstanding female talent from the continent.

Born with a passion for music, Sunmisola began singing at the age of four and has remained steadfast in her journey.





Her talent has seen her participate in numerous gospel competitions, earning accolades and solidifying her reputation as one of the artists advancing gospel music.

In November 2020, she released her debut single, 'Amazing', a song that remains a cornerstone of her musical journey.

Sunmisola recently released 'Holy Spirit', an expression of reverence and dependence on the Spirit of God. Her ability to convey deep spiritual messages through her music has earned her a devoted fan base.





She is also set to release her new album, 'Glory' on February 21, 2025.

In an interview with EQUAL, the singer revealed that she has a hidden talent for playing the drums.

"I think the most surprising thing about me is that I play the drums. Many people wouldn’t expect it, but it's something I genuinely enjoy."

The singer shared that she discovered her love for music at a young age and she wanted to use her talent to advance the gospel.

"I realised at a very young age that I loved music and I also knew I was going to be using it to glorify God. My WHY for pursuing this craft is simply to give God glory."





On the artists she listened to while growing up, Sumisola mentioned the veteran gospel singer Mama Bola Are and the iconic Shola Allyson.

"I grew up listening to artists like Cece Winans, Mama Bola Are, Shola Allyson, Kim Burrell and a few others."