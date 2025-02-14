Exciting talent Nhaya steps out with new single 'Want You'

Rising singing sensation Nhaya enters the spotlight with her debut afro-fusion single 'Want You'.





This song is more than just a song; it’s an experience, a runway that showcases Nhaya's exceptional talent.





Nhaya introduces herself as an artist unafraid to explore the depths of human emotion, weaving together themes of longing, desire, and vulnerability into this song. From the very first note, the track sets a mood that is both intimate and expansive.





The opening piano melodies are soft and deliberate as we’re ushered into what unfolds as a masterful blend of Afro-soul, RnB, and contemporary fusion.





Nhaya yields her voice fluidly, like a powerful instrument transitioning effortlessly from powerful, emotive verses to the soft, whisper-like chorus that feels like a secret shared in the dark. She causes a standstill with the lyrics, painting a picture of near-tangible longing.





The simple chorus “yeah..I really, really want you/I really, really want you” serves as the master stroke repeated to mirror the obsessive nature of desire.





Her delivery on this track is stellar - a delicate balance between vulnerable and commanding, making you feel the raw yearning for a lover.





