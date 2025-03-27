Engage Music unveils Garvicii, debuts introspective single 'Conversations'

Engage Music Label is proud to announce the debut of Garvicii, a rising artist whose introspective journey culminates in the release of his first solo single, Conversations.

This raw and unfiltered exploration of self marks a pivotal moment in from the young music prodigy who hails from Benin City, South South of Nigeria.

Conversation is a profound act of self-reflection. Through haunting melodies and immersive production by a combo of maverick producers Sensei & Miah, Garvicii confronts his inner struggles, laying bare his flaws and uncertainties while seeking clarity and growth.

The record oscillates between vulnerability and resilience, capturing the turbulence of self-discovery and the courage it takes to face one’s truth.

With an open heart, Garvicii embraces the complexities of life, creating a relatable narrative that resonates deeply with listeners.

Conversations solidifies Garvicii as an artist poised for a blistering career, one defined by depth, authenticity, and a fearless exploration of the human experience.

His ability to blend across different genres and sonic rage will set him apart as an exceptional talent to watch out for in the industry.

Garvicii is an emerging artist whose music transcends genres, blending introspective lyricism with immersive soundscapes.

Hailing from Warri, Nigeria, his sound is a testament to his versatility, which is a melding of infectious melodies with avant-garde sonic elements that push the boundaries of contemporary African music.