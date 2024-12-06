Davido wraps up 2024 with release of 'Funds' featuring Chike & OdumoduBlvck

Released on November 6, 2024, 'Funds' as he enters new album mode.

Nigerian superstar Davido gears up for a strong end to 2024 by releasing a new party-starting single.

On 'Funds', Davido fuses Afrobeats and Highlife elements to craft a song where he promises a love that comes with a good time.

Combining the English and Pidgin, Davido sings about a damsel that has held him spellbound and for who he will spare no expenses in offering the finest things of life.

A man of means, Davido boasts of his funds on a song that samples South African music legend Brenda Fasssie's classic record 'Vulindlela'.

OdumoduBlvck delivers his trademark flow while Chike's melodies and use of Igbo add a more Highlife feel to the song that is set to be one of the songs that will soundtrack the 2024 Detty December festivities.

'Funds' comes off the back of Davido's chart-topping single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley. The four-time Grammy nominee recently announced his upcoming fifth album titled '5ive' which is set for release on March 14, 2025.