Davido unveils release date for next album, announces new song featuring Chike & Odumodublvck

Davido has announced that he has a new album on the way.

In a recent interview with The Baller Alert, Davido talked about his upcoming album while also announcing a new single featuring Chike and Odumodublvck.

In the interview, Davido talked about his recent birthday concert in Atlanta that had in attendance multiple stars including Odumodublvck, Musa Keys, Mayorkun, Darkoo, and The Composers.

According to Davido, the concert is a way to export African music to a global audience while also giving fast rising stars an opportunity to connect with the American Afrobeats community.

In the interview, Davido revealed that his next album will be dropping in early 2025. He further shared that ahead of the album, he's gearing up for the impending release of a new song titled 'Funds' featuring Nigerian R&B sensation Chike and hip hop star Odumodublvck.



According to Davido, the single is a trip back to his Nigerian roots as he intends to make music that's categorically Nigerian.

In the interview, Davido shared details about how he collaborated with Chris Brown for their Grammy-nominated single 'Sensational'. According to the hitmaker, he was working with Chris Brown on two songs but the American singer was particular about 'Sensational'.



The song featuring Davido and Lojay would give both artists their first Billboard Hot 100 entries while also giving Lojay his first Grammy nomination.