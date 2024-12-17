Davido & Lojay join Chris Brown on stage in record-breaking South African concert

On December 15 & 16, 2024, Chris Brown sold out the biggest stadium in Africa.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer headlined the 94,000-capacity FnB stadium in South Africa, the biggest on the continent.

At the highly anticipated concert in Johannesburg, Chris Brown dazzled fans with a collection of hit singles and breathtaking dance moves, defining his nearly 15-year career.



Nigerian stars Davido and Lojay were also brought out by Davido at the record-breaking concert. The duo joined Chris Brown in a performance of their Grammy-nominated collaboration 'Sensational' which also earned Davido and Lojay their first Billboard Hot 100 entry.