Davido alleges plot to cancel his December concert over his comments on Nigerian economy

Davido has suffered criticism following his recent interview where he described the Nigerian economy as being in shambles.

In a recent interview on The Beat 96.1, Davido commented on the state of the Nigerian economy which he describes as one in shambles.

In the interview, Davido advised Black Americans who are planning on returning to the country to reconsider their plans as the West African nation is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis yet that has followed the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu.

Davido further maintained that the Nigerian entertainment industry, notably Afrobeats, is one of the country's major exports, propping up its global image. The four-time Grammy nominee describes Nigeria as a country blessed with talented people but painfully lacking in quality leadership.

The interview has led to criticism from some quarters with some Nigerians describing it as an unpatriotic statement capable of harming the nation's global image.

In a TVC morning talk show, one of the hosts berated Davido for scathing remarks on Nigeria's economy, especially while the President was in Brazil for the G8 summit, where he was making efforts to secure foreign investments.

Some Nigerians on the other hand described Davido's comments as an accurate and impassioned analysis of the country's reality where some of the world's poorest people are being further pushed into poverty by rocketing inflation.

Davido has now taken to his social media to allege a plot to cancel his December concert over his interview. The hitmaker however maintained a defiance by stating he doesn't have to perform in Nigeria.