Clip emerges of Seyi Sodimu narrating 'Love Me Jeje' was rejected by American labels

In the clip from 2004 posted on social media by Nigerian music executive and historian Ayo Shonaiye, Seyi Sodimu recounting his hit single 'Love Me Jeje' was rejected by American labels.



According to Sodimu, after recording the song he didn't release it for two years because he attempted to market it in the US.



"I didn't release it for about two years because I tried to market it in New York. I went to a lot of record companies and record labels...They told me it was hard to market me because I look American but sound African".



The singer further shared that after traveling back to Nigeria, he took the song the Ray Power radio who promoted it and in a short time, the record became a big hit.