Black Fab unveils Black Masquerade: A sonic journey of Afro-consciousness & celebration

From soul-stirring introspection to high-energy celebration, Black Fab, the enigmatic force behind the afro-conscious sound, unveils his latest EP, Black Masquerade.





This bold sonic expedition masterfully blends deep-rooted traditions with contemporary vibes, offering listeners a transformative musical experience. Each track serves as a mask, revealing different aspects of his artistic journey.

More than just an EP, Black Masquerade is a movement—a fusion of spirituality, self-awareness, and unshakable readiness for what’s next.

OYOYO – A Triumph of Gratitude and Resilience

Oyoyo is an anthem of victory, illustrating growth, resilience, and the celebration of success after struggle.



This track featuring DVPPER Music’s very own TML Vibes reflects on Black Fab’s journey from humble beginnings to present triumphs.





With high-energy beats and uplifting lyrics, Oyoyo is a song for champions—an ode to the sweat, blood, and perseverance that shape greatness.

READY – A Firestorm of Confidence and Determination

When creativity turns into a wildfire, it ignites an electrifying track like Ready. Inspired by “Bills” by Sir Blinkz, this song started as an idea and transformed into an unshakable rhythm of confidence and self-assurance.





With production by Baller Tosh, Ready sets the tone for dominance, proving that Black Fab is here to conquer.

INTRO – A Spiritual Homage to Origins

More than just an opening, Intro is a deeply personal spiritual invocation. Paying homage to his late father, Adamu Muazu, his culture, and the divine forces that shaped his artistry, Black Fab dives into his consciousness with inspiration from Paul’s Odi.





This track sets the foundation for Black Masquerade, delivering a powerful and introspective start.

ON THE ROAD – The Sound of Movement and Ambition

In a moment of creative bliss, On The Road finds Black Fab in a different artistic space—self-aware yet effortlessly smooth.



With melodic keys sampled by Baller Tosh, the track captures the essence of movement, ambition, and the unstoppable force of an unfolding journey.

A Movement, Not Just an EP

Black Masquerade is more than music; it’s a cultural statement—a call to self-awareness, artistic growth, and the fearless pursuit of greatness.





As each track unfolds, Black Fab invites listeners to embrace the depth of their journeys, masked in rhythm and melody.

Stay tuned as Black Masquerade takes over the airwaves.



Join the movement. Experience the sound. Witness the evolution of Black Fab.



Stream Black Masquerade on all platforms.