Bigslimzy releases new single ‘Pressure’

Fast-rising Afrobeats and Afroblend sensation Ikwuadi Ugochukwu Victor's musical known as BigSlimzy returns with a brand-new single titled ‘Pressure,’ a relatable track that speaks directly to the struggles, expectations, and challenges of chasing success.

This release follows the success of his recently released five track EP titled ‘Ambassador of No Ambassadors (ANA)’, it is clear that Big Slimzy isn’t turning off the heat on his motion anytime soon as he is poised to leave an indelible mark in the music scene locally and internationally.

Produced by the critically acclaimed Nigerian producer Chechdaproducer, who has worked with established artistes like Zlatan, Yemi Alade, Angelique Kidjo and Mohbad, ‘Pressure’ blends deep storytelling with an energetic, infectious rhythm, shedding light on the everyday mental and emotional battles of making it in music, business, and life.

The track captures the journey of perseverance, dealing with societal, familial and emotional pressure, while demonstrating personal worth.

While speaking to BigSlimzy, he says “Pressure is a song that everyone can relate to, regardless of your gender and position in life, whether you’re a Nigerian or a foreigner, if you’re chasing excellence, you will relate to it.

"It’s about the ups and downs, the doubts, and the determination to push through regardless of the obstacles. I poured my heart into this track, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens.”

